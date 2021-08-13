Purple Heather, Gortmore, Co Londonderry, N Ireland

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

As I live on the north coast of N.Ireland I'm blessed with having some of the most beautiful landscapes and seascapes right on my doorstep or at least only a short drive away.

This image was captured near Gortmore looking towards Binevenagh mountain about thirty minutes drive from my home. To get to this particular spot involves a short walk and a climb down a steep hill and over a couple of fences. It was quite tricky to set the camera up on my Gitzo tripod as there was no stable ground and it was a little windy. Gortmore is actually called the windy hill as no matter when you visit here it is almost always windy! It was a beautiful late summer evening with wonderful warm sunshine lighting up the landscape.

Trying to get a good composition was also tricky due to the steep hill and me standing lopsided and at an angle and trying hard not to fall over! At this time of the year (August) the hillside is dotted with purple heather and other types of wildflowers and is a pleasure to see and photograph. I took a few images at different focal lengths and decided that this one suited the scene best with most of the landscape in the frame. I used a polarizing filter with a Lee grey graduating filter as the sky was very bright. I felt that the overall image lacked something so I tried a Lee sunset filter which added warmth to the image which I liked much better than the other image.

This particular spot is a place that I have visited many times throughout the different seasons to capture the landscape in the changing light and is just as beautiful in the winter as it is in the summer.

