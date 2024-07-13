White Pocket, Arizona, USA

White Pocket, Arizona, located in the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument, is filled with unique rock formations. Each direction you turn is like looking at another planet. The vast, arid landscape creates incredible scenes around every corner.

On a particularly hot spring day, the vibrant blue sky created a dramatic contrast against the pale sandstone. I was hoping for more clouds, but my limited schedule meant I was left with plain blue skies. The simple sky paired beautifully with the intricate details of the sandstone.

The road conditions to this amazing location were quite rough. Luckily, I booked with a tour group and didn't have to risk damaging my vehicle. I would love to return during monsoon season to capture the dramatic skies and water pockets filled with rain.

