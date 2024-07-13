Lone Tree, Monterey, CA, USA

I am always amazed when I come across a lone tree. I wonder about how this exists without the company and companionship of others.

Since trees 'gather together' and decide which one(s) are lacking in nourishment and water, thereby deciding who should receive the most, this one is totally dependent on its surroundings of sand and salt water, as is a Monterey Cypress.

I set up my tripod and waited for the proper lighting. I walked around to admire the subject and shoot it from the best angle. I wanted to show the rocks, sand, sea, and bright, beautiful, cloudless sky all coming together as accessories for this unique tree.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now