Loch Tulla Area, Glencoe, Scottish Highlands

Spending the autumn in the Scottish Highlands guarantees very changeable and often exceptional light conditions. The iconic Glencoe region is an ideal base for exploring the region in search of the beautiful atmosphere that reigns in these lands. There are many possibilities to encounter deer stacks, which are present in abundance there and sometimes not quite wild!

At the end of this afternoon in November, the sky blessed me with a beautiful clearing, and I composed my image to include a few Caledonian pines that were seemingly lost in the mountain.

