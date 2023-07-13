Tiger Hills, Dargeeling, West Bengal, India

Mount Kanchenjunga is the third-highest mountain in the world (28,169 ft). This was shot just about when the Sun's rays hit the peaks. The view of this magnificent mountain range from this location is spectacular and draws enormous crowds at sunrise. We camped out here before 4 am. It was a bit nippy that morning. We warmed up with a cup of coffee served by one of the beverage vendors walking around. After what felt like an eternity, the Sun came up, and lo and behold, we were greeted by this glorious sight. On a clear day, one may see Mount Everest at a distance, the highest mountain in the world.

