Dovrefjell National Park, Dovrefjell, Norway

I was in the Dovrefjell National Park in Norway, known for its Musk Ox. I was shooting with my longest lens, an old Minolta 70-300 with an adaptor MD to 4/3. It was pretty challenging to keep the focus on a faraway Ox, so I started to look around through my camera. And I ended up on a mountain I saw from far, behind another one. That one instantly got my attention. Completely white under this blue sky with the contrast of the mountain in front, much darker.

Here was the start of my series about mountain peaks, contrasted with a darker foreground.

