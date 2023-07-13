Atherton Tablelands, Queensland, Australia

The Atherton Tablelands is located in the Wet Tropics region of Australia at an elevation of between 800 and 1100 metres above sea level with a wide range of photographic opportunities from some of the oldest and most diverse rainforests in the world to open savannah forests with many natural and man-made lakes which result from one of the highest rainfalls in the country. I've driven past this image many times over the years as it's only around 10 -15 minutes from my home, and I always thought that it could be a great sunrise shot given the right conditions. On this particular day, I had intended to shoot the sunset from a nearby location, But the clouds failed to provide the hoped-for colour.

When shooting sunsets in the Tropics, you must be well prepared and understand that you will not have the time to change locations as colours come and go within minutes. You must also be aware of what is happening behind you, as that's where the best colour can present itself.

Such was the case on this day, and, luckily, I was only a couple of kilometres from what I knew would provide the best shooting location.

Unfortunately, by the time I arrived and set up, the beautiful blue and pink layers had faded, but the reflected sunset colours remained to provide this image, so the day was not a complete loss.

