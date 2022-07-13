Reine Sunrise, Lofoten Islands, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

It was one of those days, when almost everything went great. At least for the first five minutes. I arrived on the usual parking spot above Reinefjord hoping to get a spot. To my surprise the place was almost empty. Skies above didn't look particularly interesting or impressive, but at sunrise it is so much more important to look east. And boy it didn't disappoint. Sun didn't even start to emerge from behind mainland Norwegian mountains, when it exploded with colours. And it got better from there on. Boring clouds suddenly got transformed into fantastic features, mountain faces got lit up, even roofs got nicely highlighted. And then, after 5 minutes all was gone. A bank of clouds rolled over to the east and the show was finished. Well worth it though!

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

