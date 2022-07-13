Mudeford, Dorset, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Clouds, beach, rocks and glorious morninglight, what more do we photographers need? Sometimes the opposite side from where the sun rises is even more beautiful. Like this September morning at Mudeford on the Dorset coast. The sun cast its golden light over the rocks at the beach, clouds seem to echo the patterns of the rocks and are lit up by the sunlight as well. Mudeford is easy accessible with a large parking lot at close range. Apart from traditional seascapes it offers opportunities for intomate landscapes, marine subjects, such as buoys and bird photography as well.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now