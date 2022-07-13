Kumlubuk Sunrise, Marmaris, Turkey

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I love to watch the sunrise. For me it’s a magical moment the nature refreshes itself and wakes up to another beautiful day. Colors warm up to orange and golden tones as the sun rises and starts to shine, displaying scenes that I want to keep on watching.

The sunrise in this photo is also one of them. I captured this photo seconds before the sun showed up behind the mountains and filled everywhere with its bright rays. The orange color that fills the sky and orange reflections on the sea along with the soft light displaying the layers of the bluish mountains look like a harmony of colors to me, a wonderful blend of blue and orange tones.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now