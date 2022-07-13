Jennette’s Pier Sunrise, Nags Head, North Carolina, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Nature is simply amazing! Sometimes the colors in the sky at sunrise are so vivid. This was just that kind of morning. In March 2021, I joined a few photographer friends for a workshop on the coast of North Carolina. This area, which is known as the Outer Banks or the OBX, has countless locations where one can take in a quiet sunrise on the beach. Our group gathered at Jennette's Pier well before sunrise on our last day of the workshop. Even earlier that morning, we had gathered at another pier further down the coast to shoot the Milky Way.

It was a super early morning for all of us and we were tired from the workshop but our efforts were definitely rewarded with the show that Mother Nature put on. Around an hour before sunrise, bands of vibrant color began to appear on the horizon. The soft pre-dawn light was beautiful and allowed us to shoot many different compositions of the pier. This is one my favorite images from that morning and it was shot about half an hour before the sun peaked over the horizon.

To get this shot, I positioned my tripod under the pier, close to the incoming waves but just out of reach. I wanted to soften the motion of the water and capture the rich gradient of color on the horizon so I kept my shutter speed very slow. The resulting image is dreamy and mesmerizing. An added bonus was the yellow light seen directly in the middle of the image. It's like a window to the sea. I didn't notice it while shooting the image but discovered it later in post processing and found it was created by an overhead light casting its glow through an opening in the pier.

