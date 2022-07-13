Geologic Coast, Telheiro Beach, Portugal

Picture Story

The southwest coast of Portugal is a haven for nature lovers in general and trekkers in particular. There are hundreds of kilometres of well signaled trails that permit a unique contact with the region (a Natural Park) and its unique landscape, or should I say, seascape. Whenever I have the chance, I visit the area and walk along its many trail paths, taking the opportunity to do some photography. This photo, which was taken last February near the Telheiro beach, shows some of the impressive geological heritage of this coastline. Many millions of years separate the overlying near horizontal yellow and reddish rocks from the underlying vertical black rocks. This is a classic geological structure known as an angular unconformity, a testament to the tectonic forces that have uplifted and eroded the older rocks, before the more recent ones were deposited.

This location lies along the trail that connects the towns of Vila do Bispo and the Cape São Vicente, near Sagres, in a total distance of around 23 kilometres. I had planned to finish my walk close to sunset time, so I could profit from some good quality light. The late February afternoon was relatively mild, with some clouds near the horizon. I walked around a little bit looking for a good vantage point to frame the unconformity and the cliffs receding towards the distant promontory of Sagres. As the sun descended towards the horizon, the clouds acquired a nice warm tonality, complementing the red colour of some of the rocks. With the camera firmly attached to the tripod, I simply took photos as the light kept changing at a fast pace.

