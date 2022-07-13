Arborg, Selfoss, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was heading west back to the airport after 9 days in Iceland and decided to spend the last sunrise along the coast and see what color/light I could find. The sunrise that morning, morning being about 3am, was really vivid and clear. It had been very windy, however, earlier and with some luck, the wind had subsided. I parked near Selfoss and took a number of stills from the shore of a local river.

As is usually the case, what looks like one thing from ground level takes on another dimension from several hundred feet up. I sent up my scout drone to see how the river looked and its winding nature was revealed the higher I got. At a certain point, the light of the sunrise was reflected in the upper part of the shot, while the teal colors of the glacial silt winding through the waterway showed up below. I shot several 5 shot brackets in AEB mode to get the entire range of the scene.

