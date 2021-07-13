Playa de la Arnia, Cantabria, Spain

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

The preparation for the trip was done with the well-known apps regarding hours of sunrise, sunset and tides. I already had a few composition ideas for "Playa de la Arnia". Once on site, it was a little bit of adjustment to get the perfect composition. Now I was at the mercy of mother nature for the better weather conditions. The waiting game for the landscape photographer began. The weather gods were kind to me, everything as planned and even better. The moment of truth, a mild form of stress because I don't want to mess up these ideal circumstances. My preference for a short slow shutter speed to create calm but still bring movement and power to the waves. Some flowers in the foreground and the rocks as lines to the sun, a total picture that made me determine the hyperfocal distance correctly. Think logically and calmly capture this ideal moment on the sensor. After a while, I could end the day satisfied. It was perfect !

