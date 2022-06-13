The Quiet End, White Pocket, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

"The Delicacy and Strength of Lace" is a beautiful, published set of letters between American Indian writer Leslie Mormon Silko and the Pulitzer Prize winning American poet James Wright. The contents are captivating, but it is the title that I recall every time I witness a scene like this. The land also has a delicacy and strength and in light like this I do my best to bring both into the image. I am often inspired by the work of poets, painters, and other artists from other art forms. Music and Abstract Expressionists in particular. I don't bring the references with me. No. As part of my life, I read poetry and novels, listen to music, teach art to children, and have more dancers as friends than I do photographers. Their influences naturally come forth in the field and that's fine. They're part of me.

The 17mm lens I'd rented for this location met my vision perfectly and the image required little processing, a little darkening of the upper left sky and the same for the white rock in the upper right. This was a November trip, when most of the photo tours don't operate. It required 4WD and camping for several days. I mean, once here, who'd want to leave? The pocket is a sweet, place to photograph. Increased visitation will soon require land managers to institute a permit system. The beauty here is sublime and it has been noticed. Should you visit, please do so respectfully. Walk softly.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now