Kinderdijk, Netherlands

Having a full-time job, I had to plan this trip to Kinderdijk, in the south of the Netherlands, well in advance, to be there early on a Saturday morning in February for some sunrise photos. What I could not plan in advance was the mist that made Kinderdijk, a wonderful place in any conditions, such a magic place.

The morning was icy but not windy, which made for some beautiful reflections of the windmills and the rising sun, but the mist made all the difference. And a couple of birds passing by at the right time still added to the magic.

I went back the next morning to find out completely clear weather with no mist at all, so this was really a case of being at the right place at the right time.

