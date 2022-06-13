Estes Park, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

My wife and I were spending the entire day at Rocky Mountain National Park photographing the fabulous mountains and wildlife. The sun was starting to set behind the mountains and the sky lit up with magnificent colors. We stopped by this lone pine in an outcropping of rocks and setup my tripod. We took several images as the sun was setting in order to get the best color of this beautiful sky. I loved the silhouette of the pine tree with the colorful background!

