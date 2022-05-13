Kalapana-Kapoho Rd, Big Island of Hawaii, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I took this photo on the big Island of Hawaii on Kalapana-Kapoho Road. My friend & I were there on vacation, & I told her to stop so I could get a few shots of the amazing trees lining the road. I like the natural arch that they make. All the green was vibrant! This was taken sometime in the afternoon on May 9, 2011 while driving around sight-seeing. My advice is to get out there & explore, and take the time to stop when you see something beautiful or that interests you. Also, lighting either makes a photo amazing, or not.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now