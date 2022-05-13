    Search
    Kalapana-Kapoho Rd, Big Island of Hawaii, USA
    By Joy Bello

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    I took this photo on the big Island of Hawaii on Kalapana-Kapoho Road. My friend & I were there on vacation, & I told her to stop so I could get a few shots of the amazing trees lining the road. I like the natural arch that they make. All the green was vibrant! This was taken sometime in the afternoon on May 9, 2011 while driving around sight-seeing. My advice is to get out there & explore, and take the time to stop when you see something beautiful or that interests you. Also, lighting either makes a photo amazing, or not.

