Iceberg Arch, Disko Bay, Greenland

Disko Bay is on the west coast of Greenland just off the settlement of Llussat. The icebergs in this area break away from the Jacobshavn Glacier.

We are 250 KM north of the Artic Circle here. I am on a fishing boat that is taking a couple of photographers out into the iceberg area. My Camera ISO is set to 1,600 to compensate for the motion of the boat and I am using my 28-300 lens. What a wonderful thing to have sunset and sunrise about 2 hours apart here.The boat ride is like no other that I have taken. We photograph the local bergs, then sunset, the moon behind the bergs and then sunrise in about three hours total.There are whales a plenty in the bay to photograph.

