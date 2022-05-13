Clanwilliam, Western Cape, South Africa

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This is Wolfberg Arch, located high up in the rugged, remote Cederberg Mountains, about three hours' drive from Cape Town. To be more precise, it's a four-hour, 7km hike with an 800m climb from the hike car park, a rough 45km drive from the nearest town. The arch is visible from about two kilometers away. There are many, many photos of the arch on the Net, with the most special ones showing a starry night sky above the arch. I wanted to capture something different that also reflected the rugged, rocky terrain that vague resembles an ancient abandoned city like Angkor Wat. I imagined the arch might've been a gateway to another dimension guarded by high priests, or an entrance to a magnificent metropolis. The arch is little-known in South Africa, and mostly visited by mountaineers and sport climbers. I can't find any reference about how tall the arch is, but I estimate about 50m or so. It's surrounded by dozens of smaller arches, adding to the mysterious atmosphere of the area. Post-processing done in Lightroom.... still learning the ropes in Photoshop.

