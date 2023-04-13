Pointe de la Mouliere, Cancale, Ille et Vilaine, Brittany, France

After waiting several hours on the Plage (beach) du Verger for the clouds to form in the sky while taking pictures of waves at different shutter speeds. I had to wait for the tide to go down enough to access this part of the beach behind a rock barrier where I intended to take a few pictures of the Pointe de la Moulière with waves in the foreground.

Here is one of the pictures I could take before the night; heavy rainfall drove me off the beach, forcing me to take shelter.

It took me several tries to find the best speed to create movement in the waves without turning the sea into a milky substance and to get the right series of waves that would better capture the atmosphere.

Each time a wave receded, I pushed my tripod further into the sand so that it was stable. As you can see, I had chosen a low angle for more stability and to get closer to the rock in the foreground that I wanted to include in my composition because I had observed that it created some mesmerising swirls.

I really like this part of the north coast of Brittany, called the Emerald Coast, because of the colour of the sea at certain times. It is between the Bay of Saint-Brieuc to the west and the Bay of Mont Saint-Michel to the east. And particularly, the part situated east of Saint-Malo which is wilder, less urbanised and also because it is less than an hour from Rennes where I live.

