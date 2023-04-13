Cheyres, Lac de Neuchatel, Switzerland

The transition from winter to spring is traditionally a time of creative rut for me. When the snow is gone, and the trees and other plants have not yet started to develop their spring colours, I always find it challenging to find ideas for images.

One of the few things that motivate me to go out and photograph is a grey and moody day with low-hanging clouds. These are the kinds of conditions that lend themselves perfectly for long-exposure shots at a lake close to where I live.

Over the past few years, I have scouted a few locations along the lakeshore where I can shoot rather minimalist images. So one morning, when I saw nothing but a grey sky, and the weather forecast predicted nothing else the entire day, I decided to visit the lake and bring my ND filters.

As expected, the conditions were perfect for the simple shot I had in mind, and my previous scouting efforts meant that I didn’t have to spend much time to find a decent image. Yet another proof of the old saying that bad conditions don’t exist and that it’s just about having the right ideas for a given situation.

