    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Cheyres, Lac de Neuchatel, Switzerland
    By Alexander Gellner

    The transition from winter to spring is traditionally a time of creative rut for me. When the snow is gone, and the trees and other plants have not yet started to develop their spring colours, I always find it challenging to find ideas for images.

    One of the few things that motivate me to go out and photograph is a grey and moody day with low-hanging clouds. These are the kinds of conditions that lend themselves perfectly for long-exposure shots at a lake close to where I live.

    Over the past few years, I have scouted a few locations along the lakeshore where I can shoot rather minimalist images. So one morning, when I saw nothing but a grey sky, and the weather forecast predicted nothing else the entire day, I decided to visit the lake and bring my ND filters.

    As expected, the conditions were perfect for the simple shot I had in mind, and my previous scouting efforts meant that I didn’t have to spend much time to find a decent image. Yet another proof of the old saying that bad conditions don’t exist and that it’s just about having the right ideas for a given situation.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®