Burnaby Mountain, British Columbia, Canada

Cloudy day, I thought I could take last min Sakura Spring and cherry blossom pictures, so I drove up to Burnaby Mountain. Unfortunately, Cherry Blossom has gone with rain; I didn't want to drive to other places.

You can view many high-rise buildings at the top of Burnaby Mountain, but on the other side, there is another city of Port Moody. Coast Mountains and small villages can be seen from there.

I removed my camera from the tripod because it was a slight angle and height I needed to reach, sometimes I feel that human hands are an excellent tool for what you want to work, but it has to be trained, so in this case, "concentration training between my brain and hands with camera eyes"

