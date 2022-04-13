Mount Begbie, Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Shooting at 500mm from the base of the 8,967 foot high peak of Mount Begbie in Revelstoke, BC, Canada gets you right up close and personal with the wonder of an incoming storm front. The entirety of the Columbia River basin below was awash in chill, clear and rather boring sunlight on a standard -20C day, while the head of the stormfront washed over Begbie's peak like waves crashing on the rocks for about an hour before it broke through and blanketed the town beneath, and a long lens helped me capture the drama to share with you.

