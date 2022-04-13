    Search
    Le Mont de l’Ane, La Norma, Villarodin Bourget, Savoie, France
    By Franck Belloeil

    What I love about mountains is, you are higher than your usual point of view. I know that seems quite obvious but it's true that you are either looking down at something: a village, a valley, a stream etc... or you feel that you can touch the clouds: you are closer, that's a fact! And also, you have those massive moutains where clouds get stuck quite often, they give you a wrong perception of scale because of their size.

    This was shot from Aussois, across the valley of La Maurienne, in the French Alps, towards L'Aiguille de Scolette (3312m) which provides a nice and dramatic background. In the foreground, this is le Mont de l'Âne (2400m) on the mountain named La Norma.

    I tried this shot several times during my stay (this was the view from our accommodation) but I was never happy with the light and clouds. And that day, We were just back from a hike, I was having a cup of coffee, sitting on chair outside the house with my camera ready to shoot, if ever needed. And there it comes: a beam of light made its way through the clouds to light this very part of the mountain up to make it stands out.

