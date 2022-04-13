Factory Butte, Hanksville, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Fantastic area for landscape photography. This image taken after a bland sunrise and on the way back to my hotel actually from a car park. For transparency I replaced the sky because there was nothing there in the first place and therefore I think it adds to the 'mood' of the image. I think it works much better in B & W than colour.

Factory Butte is in the background with the Manco shale rocks to the foreground. The lines or tracks you see on these are from quad bikes that people use to 'drive' up them (too many to clone) out so I left them in.

