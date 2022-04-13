Chopok, Brezno, Slovakia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

During a summer hike along the ridge of the Low Tatras, I had the opportunity to enjoy the sunrise high in the mountains for the first time. It was directly from the third highest peak of the mountains - Chopok (2024 m above sea level). It was an enchanting spectacle, when the silhouette of our mountains and the oldest national park of the High Tatras appeared in the distance with the sunrise. The High Tatras in Slovakia have been a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve since 1993. It was a fascinating morning and this photo will always remind me of it (76 mm focal length).

