Mount Rainier National Park, Washington, USA

There is a hiking path that circumvents the base of Mount Rainier. It would make for a multi-day, backcountry excursion, but as my wife and I are only day hikers, we took only a tiny portion of it on a perfect day in northern Washington state.

The Indian Bar Trail is a narrow, not well-used path for large sections, but after hiking through some forest and small meadows, we came upon this. It took our breath away! The high late morning sun still gave enough contrast to the scene to show all the different types of terrain. The wildflowers were still blooming in the late summer, and there was still plenty of snow on the mountain.

The composition was much better as vertical as the elements – wildflowers, trees and mountain – just arranged themselves almost perfectly into thirds — such a great location at a great time of the year. I didn't even need a polarizer to punch up the colors.

Sometimes good karma finds you, and a spectacular photo just jumps right in front of your lens without having to do too much thinking. The mountain was fogged the next day, so I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time.

My chiropractor even loved this picture so much that he asked me for a print so he could hang one at his office!

