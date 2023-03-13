    Search
    Middle Fork Snoqualmie River, North Bend, USA

    By Joe Campisi

    Since I was in the area, I decided to head down the Middle Fork road that runs along the Middle Fork Snoqualmie River. There was a fresh snowfall the night before, so I hoped to capture a nice wintry scene along the river, a very scenic area with many hiking trails and beautiful views. When I saw this scene,

    I stopped at one of the pullovers and hiked down to the river. I thought the snow-covered boulders made for a great foreground, with the snow-covered mountain adding a beautiful backdrop. The frothy turquoise-colored river added a nice touch, and the dramatic stormy sky contributed some mood and atmosphere to complete the scene. The resulting image was one I was very happy with.

