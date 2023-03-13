Martins Beach, San Mateo County, California, USA

Picture Story

Martins Beach is a stunning crescent-shaped beach in San Mateo County, California, USA, surrounded by towering cliffs and captivating rock formations. It is an idyllic spot that attracts many visitors who seek to enjoy its natural beauty and serene ambience.

Accessing the beach, however, has been a contentious issue in recent years, with the private road leading to the beach being at the centre of legal disputes. Yet, despite the challenges, the beach remains a popular destination, especially during the summer months when the weather is warm and sunny.

In addition to its natural and historical significance, Martins Beach is also home to various wildlife. Visitors can spot harbour seals, sea lions, and numerous birds, making it an excellent spot for birdwatching and wildlife photography.

California has experienced several storms this year, but on a particular evening, the weather report indicated a clearing storm. So, as the sun began to set, we made our way down the private road to the beach and were greeted with a breathtaking sight. The soft evening light bathed the scene in warm and cool hues, creating a picturesque setting.

I took advantage of a stream flowing into the sea to create a leading line towards the sea stack formation, capturing the beauty of the setting sun without the highlights being blown out. First, up to seven exposure brackets were used to ensure that every detail was captured; later, the bracketed exposures were blended in Photoshop to ensure that both the highlights and shadow details were preserved. Finally, some tonal contrast adjustments were made to the final scene.

Martins Beach is a great spot for outdoor enthusiasts, providing a serene and tranquil environment to enjoy nature's beauty. It offers surfing, swimming, and sunbathing opportunities, among other activities. Its unique location and stunning scenery make it a must-visit destination for anyone visiting the San Mateo County area. While access may be challenging, the experience is undoubtedly worth the effort.

