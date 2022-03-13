Protection Island, Olympic Peninsula, Washington, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The path above Ebey's Landing in Washington state provides a spectacular view of Puget Sound and the Olympic Peninsula beyond. Raptors soar on the air currents rising up from the sea, and cargo ships headed toward Seattle or Tacoma, or sailing toward the Strait of Juan de Fuca and distant Asian ports acoss the Pacific, offer another interesting visual aspect with their passing. On this winter's day, the late sun came slanting in over the mountains through scattered cloud cover, providing a dramatic backdrop beyond Protection Island. Despite a cold wind, I lingered on the hillside watching the shadows change the scene in the distance. I shot from a monopod and took a number of images, settling on this frame as the one I thought best captured the feeling of the day. Darkness was falling as I made my way back toward the road along the beach below.

The Bluff Trail is part of Ebey's Landing National Historical Preserve, which encompasses forest, prairie and beach near Coupeville on Whidbey Island. Fort Ebey State Park, with its World War II-era embattlements, is a nearby attraction, and the jets flying from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island are reminders that the area's importance to the military has not diminished. Getting to this photographic playground is half the adventure -- a ferry to the south end from the town of Mukilteo beyond Seattle, or the spectacular entrance to the island from the north over wild currents far below the Deception Pass Bridge.

My landscape photography is about evenly split between wide angle and telephoto lenses. I love the look that the old 300mm Nikkor provides for distant shots -- it provides just the right perspective for this sort of layered scene and is well-matched to the 24mp sensor of the D610.

