    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Guesclin Island, Saint Coulomb, Brittany, France
    By Jerome Colombo

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    The island of Guesclin is located in Saint-Coulomb in Brittany in the cove of the same name which is on the coastal path between Saint-Malo and Cancale. It is a part-time island, accessible at low tide and the rest of the time isolated a few hundred meters from the beach. The Fort du Guesclin is built on an islet, a granite rock, of 7300 m2. Built on the old enclosure of the fort, one reaches the residence by a staircase cut in the rock. This granite rock forms one of the most beautiful renowned sites in Brittany.

    The island of Guesclin and its surroundings benefit from a unique geographical location, "between land and sea", with a very rich fauna and flora, characteristic of the Malouin country. The waters surrounding the island offer a biodiversity linked to the tidal phenomenon, which is the highest in Europe. The nearly one kilometer long beach is bordered along its entire length by a dune cordon.

    This suffered at the end of the 1960s from sand extraction. Its classification as a natural site has enabled the restoration of this dune. Plantations of marram grass have ensured the reimplantation of a whole flora specific to this environment and a varied fauna. From the northern tip, on a clear day, you can see the Chausey Islands.

    This photo was taken in September, at the time of the year when the sun sets behind the island from where I stood. I waited for the sunset to have magnificent colors in the sky, and I chose this long exposure of 60 seconds, among the different photos taken. I used a 2 stop GND Hard filter and a 6 stop ND filter.

    Do not hesitate to contact me for more information on the region.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®