Guesclin Island, Saint Coulomb, Brittany, France

The island of Guesclin is located in Saint-Coulomb in Brittany in the cove of the same name which is on the coastal path between Saint-Malo and Cancale. It is a part-time island, accessible at low tide and the rest of the time isolated a few hundred meters from the beach. The Fort du Guesclin is built on an islet, a granite rock, of 7300 m2. Built on the old enclosure of the fort, one reaches the residence by a staircase cut in the rock. This granite rock forms one of the most beautiful renowned sites in Brittany.

The island of Guesclin and its surroundings benefit from a unique geographical location, "between land and sea", with a very rich fauna and flora, characteristic of the Malouin country. The waters surrounding the island offer a biodiversity linked to the tidal phenomenon, which is the highest in Europe. The nearly one kilometer long beach is bordered along its entire length by a dune cordon.

This suffered at the end of the 1960s from sand extraction. Its classification as a natural site has enabled the restoration of this dune. Plantations of marram grass have ensured the reimplantation of a whole flora specific to this environment and a varied fauna. From the northern tip, on a clear day, you can see the Chausey Islands.

This photo was taken in September, at the time of the year when the sun sets behind the island from where I stood. I waited for the sunset to have magnificent colors in the sky, and I chose this long exposure of 60 seconds, among the different photos taken. I used a 2 stop GND Hard filter and a 6 stop ND filter.

