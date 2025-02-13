Phare de Barfleur, Point de Barfleur, Normandie, France

Strong currents and many shipwrecks necessitated a lighthouse at the tip of Barfleur, Normandy, France; in 1775, the lighthouse in the image 'Phare de Barfleur' saw the light.

Soon after that, it needed to be replaced by a much higher lighthouse—the tallest lighthouse in the world at the time, the Phare de Gatteville, which was built only 60 meters from the old lighthouse. I took the picture from a stairwell window of this lighthouse.