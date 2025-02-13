Nubble Lighthouse, York, Maine, USA

On the last day of November, I traveled to the coast of Maine. Just before arriving at Nubble for sunset, I discovered that they would be lighting their Christmas lights for the first time that night.

As the crowd waited on the rocks for the lights to be turned on and watched the lighthouse keeper hang the wreath, I anxiously waited to see if sunset would occur, as it had been mostly cloudy the whole day.

I was lying down on the rocks with my camera right on the edge of a large puddle that allowed for my view to mirror the lighthouse in the puddle for my photos. In about a 5-minute time frame, the sun lowered into a small break in the clouds near the horizon and cast the most vibrant red glow directly onto the lighthouse.

I took as many long exposures as I could to capture the clouds in motion, and they also had tiny pockets of color during this time.