Andenes Lighthouse, Vesteralen Islands, Norway

With its 40 meters, the Andenes Lighthouse (Andenes fyr) is one of the tallest and most beautiful lighthouses in Norway. Located in the north of the Vesteralen Islands, it is one of the northernmost lighthouses in the world.

Once in Adenes, the lighthouse is easily accessible. Indeed, it can be seen from almost everywhere in the city. Given their location, Andenes and the Vesteralen Islands are some of the best places to watch the aurorae spectacle on dark nights with clear skies. The weather there is mild due to the oceanic currents around the archipelago, favouring good conditions for photographing the auroras in the winter.

While there, one of my main artistic objectives was to take a good photo of the lighthouse under the auroras. As the weather did not preclude night adventures, I waited some days until I saw what I was expecting—the lighthouse with intense, explosive auroras.

Finally, I came up with a photograph that wasn't exactly what I had in mind, but it was a great surprise. I positioned myself in a way to ensure side light in the subject and waited for the colour explosion in the sky. It didn't happen at that moment, but a less intense green aurora formed a diagonal with the lighthouse.

Rapidly and slightly, I changed my position, capturing the reddish and greenish lights against a black background, which provided me with a perfect composition. I pressed the shutter several times, and when I saw another small green aurora forming on the light as if it were coming from the lighthouse, I stopped photographing. I was sure I could get more than I expected.