Sunrise Over Pikes Peak, Fairplay, Colorado, USA

Living in the mountains creates unique opportunities, and at 11,000 ft (3353 meters) mornings unveil the Rocky Mountains in a way few see regularly. No two dawns are ever the same. This sunrise was no exception.

I don't take moments like this for granted, even if I only rise early enough to admire them from the comfort of my bedroom window. But this year, I'm determined to document more of these inspiring moments with a renewed dedication to my favorite time of day. The early bird catches the best light.

Perched atop a snowy observation point I found once before, I had an unobstructed view of the mountains rising above the treetops. As the sun began its ascent, a sun flare lingered beside Pikes Peak, a celestial ember suspended on the horizon - for minutes. A sight I have never seen before, picture here to the left of Pikes Peak.

Scenes like these aren't easy to capture in a natural way. The intense color and dynamic range challenge even those of us most skilled in our craft. This image is a five-image stack blended in Lightroom to maintain the full spectrum of light and carefully graded to produce the final result in a thoughtful and honest representation of the scene I experienced.

Moments like this revive my dedication and willingness to rise before dawn and grant access to these moments. I'm ready to capture the magic as the sun paints the morning skies. And who knows, hopefully, you'll be inspired to start your own day a little earlier, to chase the sunrise and discover the wonders that unfold with the first light.

