Garibaldi Range, Langley, BC, Canada

We had just been away on a January vacation in the sunny Caribbean for 10 days, but experienced winter storms on our flights back to Vancouver. After several delays, we finally landed and the drive home that night was dark in the pelting rain. It was amazing to see blue sky the next afternoon, so I grabbed my camera to see what scenes I could capture.

I often only need to drive about 2 miles from our home to get a clear view of our local mountains, so I headed out. The 'Golden Ears' of the Garibaldi Range were dusted with fresh snow and the azure sky was brilliant, with not a cloud to cast any shadows. The exceptional lighting from the afternoon sun created this gorgeous wintery scene that I captured just across the river from where I stood.

