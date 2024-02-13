Arrowtown, Otago, New Zealand

When visiting Aotearoa/New Zealand in the winter, one simply must visit the rugged mountains of Te Waipounamu/South Island.

I had just arrived in the country with my partner to begin our semester-long study abroad journey. Being from the warm coast of Southern California, anything with snow was pretty foreign to us - but exciting at the same time. We decided that day to explore the area around Queenstown, one of Aotearoa/New Zealand's most famous mountain resort destinations. Our journey took us to Arrowtown, a tiny settlement that had once been the centre of a gold rush over a century ago but sat empty when we arrived.

We decided to take a walk along a forested path along a small stream just outside of town. This winter scene, with a forest of icy trees with a fresh powdering of snow still clinging to the frozen soil, certainly fits the bill of a winter wonderland to us! I simply had to capture the moment.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now