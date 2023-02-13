Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

On my first ever organized landscape photography tour, I was overwhelmed by Patagonia's raw and unspoiled beauty, as are most who are lucky enough to set foot on that land. Our group was fortunate to be given close to perfect weather conditions and the excellent skill and planning of both group leaders and local guides.

This image was shot with a long lens on a cold and windy day, which is typical of this region. In post-processing, I turned the image to black and white, as my goal was to portray a darker and moodier side of those majestic peaks.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now