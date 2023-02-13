Steigtind, Bodo, Nordland, Norway

Stigtind, at 793 meters above sea level, is probably the signature mountain in Bodo and can be viewed from all directions around the city.

That afternoon I hurried from work to get out of town in time to enjoy the autumn colours at their best before the sunset. Luckily you don't have to go far from Bodø to be out of town, and I was not disappointed. The blue sky and exciting clouds made perfect conditions for an early mountain evening. This photo was taken handheld.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now