Mount Olstinden, Reine, Lofoten, Norway

It was the first morning of our stay in Lofoten this January. We drove to Reine to first see what was going on there.

The weather was very nice, almost windless, and a clear light made the mountains seem very close. So I started my drone and wanted to try to isolate individual peaks.

For this, I chose a flight altitude of about 30 meters. I was fascinated by the view of the Olstinden I could achieve with the drone. Quite different from the many times before with the camera on the tripod.

