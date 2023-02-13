Mitchell Lake Sunrise, Brainard Lake Recreation Area, CO, USA

First post, and I love this group! Sunrise on Mitchell Lake in the Brainard Lake Recreation Area. Near Nederland Colorado. The golden hour sunrise and fog rolling around in the lake proved to be an epic morning of photography.

The day started in the dark, hiking with headlamps. We had hoped to perhaps run into a moose going for water but had to settle for a family of ducks crossing the entire lake. It’s almost springtime here in the mountains; time to go back for more.

