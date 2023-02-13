Buachaille Etive Mor, Highlands, Scotland

On a photography trip to Scotland, the Buachaille was definitely on the agenda. We visited the Buachaille early in the morning to catch the sunrise. As the sun rose, it started to bring the scene alive.

The light conditions were fantastic; it was a chilly -5, so thermals were a must! The location has everything from waterfalls, ferns, greenery, rocks, and, of course, the imposing Buachaille standing proudly above everything.

So many different compositions can be achieved in this one location. It is stunning at any time of the day.

We parked on the main road and walked for about ten minutes up towards the mountain. It is rough terrain, so hiking boots and the correct walking gear are advisable.

The location is ever-changing and is stunning at any time of the year. I intend to visit again during the different seasons.

