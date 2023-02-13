Alabama Hills, Inyo County, California, USA

This image was made with a Nikon D810 converted for Infrared photography. It is a 720nm conversion. The old lenses I have for F-mount cameras are perfect for this type of photography. Since there is no hot spot in a prime lens, especially the older lenses, I have resurrected some of my older equipment to accompany me on this journey into the unseen.

The image was made just before sunrise when the sky was not reflecting any infrared, and the mountains were bathed in the unseen light spectrum. The shrubs and foreground also caught a bit of IR completing the scene. The main peak is Lone Pine Peak in the eastern Sierra Nevada. Mount Whitney, the highest peak in the lower 48 states, can also be seen on the right side of the frame.

I chose to shoot in IR as a homage to Ansel Adams and his use of red filters to darken the sky, something I did back in the days when I made images with film. Making images in the infrared spectrum is done by not looking through the eyepiece of the DSLR but instead looking at the display on the back of the camera. Since the focus points are just a little different, I can make sure that the image has tack sharp focus.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now