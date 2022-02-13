Icy Niagara Falls, New York, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A doctor's visit in Niagara Falls just happened to coincide with a rare sunny winter day in Western New York. So I packed my camera and after the appointment, made my way to Niagara Falls State Park. Fighting off the hungry squirrels (one crawled up my leg looking for food), I strapped on the camera and headed to the tower overlooking the falls. Many people think that Niagara Falls freezes over in winter but at a flow of 660 tons of water per second on the American side, this never happens. What does happen is the mist freezes and coats and re-coats everything around the falls throughout the cold season, building up layers of ice that are impassible by foot. As these areas are closed off for the winter, the best overall view is from the tower. This is where the icy tombs of the summer walkways are best seen and give the most frigid impression of what I saw that day.

