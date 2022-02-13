Ice Film On Fast Moving Water, Wisconsin, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80 mile long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season but my favorite time is winter and ice is a favorite subject of mine. Ice formations are very photogenic as well as ever changing and I have photographed ice from Norway to Antarctica. This image is unusual and the only time I have ever seen this phenomenon and so deserves some explanation.

I was exploring a rather fast moving stream as it flowed over rocks in the rapids. It was about 15F degrees zero and I saw that a very thin and delicate layer of ice had formed and lay on top of the fast moving water. It was so thin that it was quite translucent and I could see the moving water through the ice. The smoothly moving water didn’t disturb this this layer but the ice also couldn’t get any thicker so there was a delicate balance. Any increase in the flow of the water would destroy this ice film but it remained stable for the enire time I was there.

I came back to this spot the next day and everything had changed so I was glad I was there just at the right time. For a bit of scale, note the twig with pine needles on the ice at the top of the frame.

