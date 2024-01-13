Vallee de Joux, Switzerland

I always find that the first snow of the year gives a special touch to the landscapes, or it is just because I am happy to see that the winter season is finally starting.

That day, the snowfall was not impressive, just enough to cover the ground and the trees and as the temperature was very cold, snow remained until the evening when I took this picture.

It was taken just after sunset when there was still colour in the sky, and thanks to the temperature change, the myst was coming and leaving, surrounding the trees and giving this unique atmosphere.

