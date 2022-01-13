Web of Shadows, Rio Grande, New Jersey, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Tangled Web of Shadows was taken along a walking trail near my home in Rio Grande, NJ. We are located on the central East Coast of the US. Typically we don’t get much accumulating snow, in fact it has been a few year since we have had any measurable snow. We got about ten inches of snow from a storm, so I was excited to go out and see what fresh new landscape opportunities awaited. Snowy scened aren't my usual go to because as my wife would say I am a fair weathered photographer, but she loves the cold and encouraged me to venture out. I am glad that I ventured out.

