Rays and Shadows, Cochem, Rhineland Palatinate, Germany

Picture Story

Germany is a country that does not feature prominently in the radars of the landscape photography community. Well, certainly not the northern and central parts of the country. One might not find a lot of takers for the german landscape outside the Black Forest region of Baden Wurttemberg and the lakes and Alpine ranges in south Bavaria. And I was no exception - if I would be traveling within Germany, I would head down south in a heartbeat.

But then the changed new world that we live in now made sure that I would have to explore more 'locally'. Living in the industrial heartland of Germany in Dusseldorf, the legal restrictions made me plan my trips for a day or so without having to spend the night in Hotels. And these were the circumstances that introduced me to the Rhine-Mosel valleys of Rhineland Palatinate. And this is the story of how I discovered a local favorite - Cochem!

Late fall last year, we spent made a day trip to the quaint little German town of Cochem. Famous for its vineyards, this sleepy little town, surrounded by hill ranges on two sides, is often engulfed in the fog that can last from early morning till as late as the afternoon. And boy was it an amazing surprise to see the interplay of the remnant foggy atmosphere in the middle of the day, as the bright sun shone upon it. With a beautiful castle, perched on the top of a hill, the town of Cochem looked very mystical in the interplay of light and shadow in such foggy conditions. This image of Cochem here was shot at around 2 pm... captures that warm, foggy, dramatic mood of the beauty that is Cochem.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

