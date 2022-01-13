Galtee Mountains, Bansha, Co Tipperary, Ireland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Driving through Bansha village in Co. Tipperary for the last six years, I was acutely aware of just how majestic this spot is, with its stunning view of the Galtee Mountains. Being on a main road, I couldn't just stop and hop out of the car and if I could, I usually didn't have the camera gear with me as I was on my way to work.

Last Wednesday however with the snowfall the previous night, I debated for about twenty minutes "Will I, won't I?" as the conditions were rather dull and Bansha is over twenty miles from my hometown of Clonmel. I decided to head off and when I arrived, pitched my gear, I was disappointed as the light had not improved one iota.

I took about fifteen images and was about to head home, crestfallen when I got chatting with one of the locals, who was enquiring about my interest in photography. That ten-minute conversational interlude provided me with the opportunity to stay put and take the shot that I had envisaged. As the sun broke through the clouds, enough of the Galtee Mountains was illuminated to capture the glistening snow and break of day atop Galtymore and Galtybeg.

